Women’s Tennis Fall 6-1 to Notre Dame

Despite capturing the doubles point, the FGCU women’s tennis team (4-6) lost 1-6 to Power Five team Notre Dame.

“Notre Dame is a very solid team,” said head coach Courtney Vernon. “We will continue to work on the opportunity moments in singles. We are growing stronger from each of these matches. I am grateful for the commitment that this team shows to growth and getting better.”

The duo of sophomore Maja Ornberg and junior Julia Ascua fell 4-6 to seniors Brooke Broda and Allison Miller. The Eagles would fight back as junior Patricia Villar and freshman Madison Gallegos won 7-5 against junior Rachel Chong and sophomore Bess Waldram before junior Laura Falceto Font and senior Julianna Curtis defeated freshman Cameron Corse and sophomore Zoe Spence.

Going into singles, the Fighting Irish won all six single matches against the Eagles. Sophomore Sofia Perez fell 1-6, 2-6 to freshman Ally Bojczuk. Gellegos would fall after losing 2-6, 2-6 to Corse. Villar would lose 4-6, 0-6 to Chong before Ascua fell 2-6, 2-6 to Miller, giving the Irish the win. Falceto Font would fall 6-4, 4-6, 5-10 to Spence while Ornberg fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-10 to Broda.

The Eagles return to action as they will play USF on the road for their next matchup.