Tom Manring Foundation holds Pro Am Tournament

By | Feb 9, 2017 | , | 0 |

The Tom Manring Foundation will be holding its annual fundraiser at the Naples Bath and Tennis Club this weekend in support of the FGCU men’s tennis team. The event is set to take place Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Tom Manring Foundation Scholarship will be awarded to a member of the FGCU men’s tennis team, funded by the proceeds of the event. The current recipient of this scholarship is FGCU senior Andres Alfonzo.

To be eligible for this scholarship, student-athletes must uphold at least a 3.0 GPA, be active members of the tennis community and have a committed community service presence.

“The scholarship has allowed us to take the program to the next level,” FGCU head coach CJ Weber said.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

