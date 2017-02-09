Tom Manring Foundation holds Pro Am Tournament

The Tom Manring Foundation will be holding its annual fundraiser at the Naples Bath and Tennis Club this weekend in support of the FGCU men’s tennis team. The event is set to take place Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Tom Manring Foundation Scholarship will be awarded to a member of the FGCU men’s tennis team, funded by the proceeds of the event. The current recipient of this scholarship is FGCU senior Andres Alfonzo.

To be eligible for this scholarship, student-athletes must uphold at least a 3.0 GPA, be active members of the tennis community and have a committed community service presence.

“The scholarship has allowed us to take the program to the next level,” FGCU head coach CJ Weber said.