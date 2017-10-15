Select Page

Top finishes at USF Invitational for FGCU cross-country

By | Oct 15, 2017 | , | 0 |

Carley Lutzow and Carlin Berryhill each had top five finishes, leading the FGCU cross-country teams in the USF Invitational.

In the 5K, Lutzow finished in third place with a time of 18:17.6. Berryhill led the men’s team in the 8K, finishing with a fourth-place time of 25:56.4.

“I’m happy with the team’s effort,” FGCU head coach Cassandra Goodson said. “We had a few people have big breakthroughs. The conditions were not ideal for fast times, so we just focused on effort and competing. We are looking forward to getting home and back to work.”

In the men’s 8K, all five runners finished in the top 41.

Jan Figueroa and Cole Pruim finished in the top 20, with Figueroa finishing with a 16th place time of 27:22.3 and Pruim’s time of 27:26.6 to put him in 17th.

Other notable finishes were Joseph Salerno’s 40th place time of 28:46.7, and Maximilian Weigand’s 41st finish of 28:49.4.

On the women’s side was Angela Cruz Gonzalez, who finished in 66th place with a time of 20:43.3. Jessica Hanley finished with a top 100 time of 20:47.2.

Next, both teams will compete in the ASUN Championship on Oct. 28 in Cartersville, Ga.

