Select Page

Ulel leads Eagles in conference opener victory over Liberty

By | Jan 5, 2019 | , | 0 |

Ulel leads Eagles in conference opener victory over Liberty

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor 

In the first game of conference play, FGCU beat Liberty University 68-50 on Saturday, Jan. 5. The Eagles forced nine turnovers in the first half and seven in the second half.

“I was pleased with the defense in the first half,” said FGCU head coach Karl Smesko. “I thought everyone competed defensively, but the only downside is we gave up too many second shots in the second half.”

Guard/Forward Nasrin Ulel led FGCU with 21 points, Destiny Washington led with 9 rebounds and Lisa Zderadicka led with 6 assists.

In the first half of play, Liberty University got into foul trouble letting the Eagles get to foul line to attempt 17 free throws. The Eagles would convert 13 of them, and overall the Eagles attempted 23 free throws and converted 18 shots.

“We got them in foul trouble in the first half, that also helped extend the lead,” added Smesko.

Keri Jewett-Giles helped out the team in a big way getting 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

“[Coach] does a really good job preparing us, but it’s our job to go through and play hard,” said Ulel.

Overall FGCU shot 37 percent from the field, and Liberty shot 35 percent.

Up next for the Eagles, they take on North Alabama on Jan. 8 away. Against the Lions, the Eagles are 3-0.

Rate:

About The Author

Kyle Grosskopf

Related Posts

Women’s basketball falls on the road to Duke

Women’s basketball falls on the road to Duke

December 30, 2018

FGCU suffers loss to UF in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

FGCU suffers loss to UF in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

December 23, 2018

Women’s basketball runs out of time in loss to UAB

Women’s basketball runs out of time in loss to UAB

December 23, 2018

Men’s basketball continues win streak in narrow win over Keiser

Men’s basketball continues win streak in narrow win over Keiser

December 20, 2018

FGCU pummels UMBC in battle of Cinderellas

FGCU pummels UMBC in battle of Cinderellas

December 16, 2018

Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

December 15, 2018

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

December 11, 2018

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

December 10, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews