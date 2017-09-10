Volleyball goes 2-1 at Wildcat Classic with wins over Wofford and Davidson

The FGCU volleyball team finished 2-1 at the Wildcat Classic after defeating Wofford and Davidson, but fell to Georgia in three sets.

Against Wofford, the Eagles swept the Terriers in three sets, with a dominant performance from Amanda Carrol, who became the third player – second in DI history – to reach 1,000 career kills.

In the match against Davidson, the Eagles were down 2-1 but had a dominant comeback with a fourth set win, pushing the game to a fifth set.

In the match against Georgia, FGCU went down quickly but battled back in the third set, only to fall to the Bulldogs as they secured a three-set victory.

Freshman outside hitter Cortney VanLiew and sophomore middle blocker Daniele Serrano were both named to the Wildcat Classic All-Tournament Team following the tournament.

VanLiew recorded 44 kills and had 27 digs over the three matches, while Serrano added 23 kills and five blocks.

After trailing 2-1 in the opening set against Wofford, FGCU rattled off four straight points to take a 5-2 lead, and from there, they never trailed.

In a decisive third set, the Eagles were forced to take a timeout after the Terriers put up five consecutive points to take a 10-9 lead. Yet, FGCU came out strong with seven-straight points to take a 16-10 lead and an eventual 25-18 match victory.

Carroll finished the match with a game-high 18 kills and 19 digs, followed behind Courtney VanLiew, who recorded 13 kills.

On the second day of play, the Eagles first faced off against Davidson.

Despite having a better hitting percentage in the first two sets, FGCU forced a fifth set after losing the third set.

In the fourth, FGCU had a 4-0 advantage and continued to dominate from there, posting a .519 hitting percentage.

In the decisive fifth set, FGCU rallied off five-straight points to create a 12-6 lead and an eventual 15-11 set victory and match win.

VanLiew led the Eagles in attacks with 17 kills, while Carroll added 13 and Serrano had 11 along with five blocks.

In the final match against Georgia, FGCU held a 16-15 lead in the first set before the Bulldogs won five of the final six points. From there, Georgia continued their dominance, sweeping the match in three sets.

In the 2nd set, the Eagles ended with a .069 percent compared to .406 percent for Georgia as the Bulldogs easily took a 2-0 lead in the match.

In the decisive third set, FGCU held leads of 22-21 and 23-22 before the Bulldogs claimed the final three points and the match.

Carroll led the team with 15 kills, while VanLiew had 14. FGCU had just four blocks as a team – three coming from Sharonda Pickering.

Next, the Eagles will likely remain on the road for the next week, competing in Indiana’s Hoosier Classic September 15-16.