Volleyball marks historic week with multiple broken records

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

​The FGCU volleyball team has broken three new records as of Tuesday night.

In a win against Stetson University, volleyball senior Maggie Rick became the program’s all-time assist leader with her 48-assist performance. Cortney VanLiew, Daniele Serrano and Dana Axner swept all three ASUN Player of the Week awards to give the FGCU volleyball program their first-ever outright sweep of the ASUN Player of the Week awards.

Along with this, Axner has tied North Florida’s Gabby O’Connell for the most ASUN Freshman of the Week awards in conference history, while Serrano has broken the FGCU volleyball program’s record for the most Defensive Player of the Week awards. Serrano’s total is also the third-most in ASUN conference history.

Sophomore Cortney VanLiew received Player of the Week, while junior Serrano was named Defensive Player and AxnerFreshman of the Week. This is VanLiew and Serrano’s third time receiving Player of the Week honors in their overall career, while Axner has logged her fifth Player of the Week award.

It was also recently announced by Volleyballmag.com that the FGCU volleyball team has ascended to number 25 in their latest Mid-Major poll, presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). This is the second time in program history for the volleyball team to achieve this feat, the first being in August of 2017 when they were ranked 24th.

“It’s always nice to see the program getting some national recognition,” FGCU head coach Matt Botsford said. “Over the course of the season, we have now had three separate ASUN teams represented, which really speaks to the level of play in our conference.”

The FGCU volleyball team will close out their season at home with a game against Liberty University on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., before preparing for the ASUN conference championship tournament.