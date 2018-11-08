Advertisement

Select Page

Volleyball marks historic week with multiple broken records

By | Nov 7, 2018 | , | 0 |

Volleyball marks historic week with multiple broken records

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU volleyball team has broken three new records as of Tuesday night.

In a win against Stetson University, volleyball senior Maggie Rick became the program’s all-time assist leader with her 48-assist performance. Cortney VanLiew, Daniele Serrano and Dana Axner swept all three ASUN Player of the Week awards to give the FGCU volleyball program their first-ever outright sweep of the ASUN Player of the Week awards.

Along with this, Axner has tied North Florida’s Gabby O’Connell for the most ASUN Freshman of the Week awards in conference history, while Serrano has broken the FGCU volleyball program’s record for the most Defensive Player of the Week awards. Serrano’s total is also the third-most in ASUN conference history.

Sophomore Cortney VanLiew received Player of the Week, while junior Serrano was named Defensive Player and AxnerFreshman of the Week. This is VanLiew and Serrano’s third time receiving Player of the Week honors in their overall career, while Axner has logged her fifth Player of the Week award.

It was also recently announced by Volleyballmag.com that the FGCU volleyball team has ascended to number 25 in their latest Mid-Major poll, presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). This is the second time in program history for the volleyball team to achieve this feat, the first being in August of 2017 when they were ranked 24th.

“It’s always nice to see the program getting some national recognition,” FGCU head coach Matt Botsford said. “Over the course of the season, we have now had three separate ASUN teams represented, which really speaks to the level of play in our conference.”

The FGCU volleyball team will close out their season at home with a game against Liberty University on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., before preparing for the ASUN conference championship tournament.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Eagles lose in OT in ASUN semifinals

Eagles lose in OT in ASUN semifinals

November 4, 2018

More than an athlete: women’s basketball

More than an athlete: women’s basketball

November 4, 2018

A look into the upcoming ASUN tournament: men’s soccer

A look into the upcoming ASUN tournament: men’s soccer

November 4, 2018

Potter leads men’s golf to fourth place finish

Potter leads men’s golf to fourth place finish

November 4, 2018

FGCU alum pitches last outs of World Series

FGCU alum pitches last outs of World Series

October 30, 2018

Women’s soccer receives first loss in tournament history in ASUN semifinals

Women’s soccer receives first loss in tournament history in ASUN semifinals

October 28, 2018

Men’s soccer beats Jacksonville in final regular season match

Men’s soccer beats Jacksonville in final regular season match

October 28, 2018

Narrow win over Liberty advances women’s soccer to semifinals

Narrow win over Liberty advances women’s soccer to semifinals

October 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Iona Ad

Advertisement

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews