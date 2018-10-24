Volleyball sweeps FIU in three matches

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU volleyball team shut out Florida International University 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The first set ended with a 25-19 score in favor of the Eagles, which hurt the Panthers momentum going into the second set. The first set stayed relatively even in the beginning, with both teams remaining within one point of each other until an Eagles run put FGCU up 8-5.

The second set ended with a wider margin of 25-12, which would prove to be FIU’s toughest loss of the night. Fueled by a set win, FGCU came onto the court looking for a second win. With FGCU gaining momentum early on in the set, it was tough for FIU to come back.

The third and final set of the night ended with a score of 25-15 to give the Eagles the sweep they were looking for.

Once again, FGCU entered the set with the intention of scoring early, and they did just that with a six-point run early on in the set to give them a 7-1 lead. This was crucial in the Eagles’ eventual win, as FIU failed to come back from the six-point margin.

Statistically, the Eagles had an eventful game.

Snowy Burnham led the team in kills with 12, which was two more than FIU’s highest scorer with 10. Cortney VanLiew, Dana Axner and Chelsey Lockey all scored an ace, while Axner also led the team in digs with 26. Maggie Rick tallied up 21 assists, while Daniele Serrano led the team in blocks, with six.

As a team, FGCU rose over FIU in every category statistically, with the exception of aces, where FIU score four and FGCU scored three.

Next, the Eagles will host North Alabama Friday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.