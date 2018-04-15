Beach Volleyball defeats Jacksonville, falls to UNF

The Eagles earned a win over Jacksonville with a 5-0 sweep to start the day, but then fell 3-2 to UNF and now sit at 11-8 (5-2).

“We executed well in the opener,” said head coach Matt Botsford said. “I thought UNF pressured us from the service line throughout. Our setting didn’t allow us to be as aggressive as we would have liked, and we will have to make an adjustment heading into Saturday. Gio and Ashley along with Amanda and Mac were great all day, but we will need to be more consistent across all five pairs tomorrow.

“ Kayla Whetstone and Snowy Burnham tallied the first point of the day for the Eagles with a 21-14, 21-7 win. Playing at the same time, Kellie Pernula, in her first match of the season, teamed up with Kaitlan Krivdo for a three-set win to give FGCU a 2-0 lead.

After a short break, the Eagles’ three pairs of Amanda Carroll and Makenzie Allen, Karissa Rhoades and Katherine Puisis, and Giovanna Borgiotti and Ashley Glickert all earned wins pretty routinely with all of them coming in two sets.

FGCU had virtually no break playing a rested UNF team who lost earlier in the day to Stetson, but won the first three matches to clinch. Rhoades and Puisis fell quickly in their match. In the match of the day, Whetstone and Burnam were in a battle and took the opening set 21-17 but ended up losing the second set 26-21.

With the final set going to 15 and win by two, the Eagles fought off a bunch of match points but were unable to finish and fell 15-17 to put the Eagles down 2-0. UNF clinched the victory after Pernula and Rhodes fell 11-21, 15-21.

The two teams would continue to play. FGCU earned simultaneous wins as both Carroll and Allen and Borgiotti and Carroll earned their second wins of the day to make it a bit closer of a head to head matchup.

All three of these teams will be in action again tomorrow with the Eagles honoring a pair of seniors, Allen and Glickert, prior to their 2 p.m. matchup against Jacksonville. FGCU will play UNF at 10 a.m. looking for revenge in another long day.