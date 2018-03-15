Beach Volleyball falls to Eckerd College

Following an historic start to the 2018 beach volleyball season with their first-ever win over a ranked opponent, the Eagles fell 3-2 to Eckerd College on Wednesday.

“It was a disappointing result, but Eckerd definitely earned it,” said head coach Matt Botsford. “There was not a lot of consistency today, and I didn’t think we handled the end of sets particularly well. We will learn from this, though, and hopefully take something valuable away from the experience.”

One of the lone bright spots of the day came from the reigning ASUN Player of the Week winners in Snowy Burnam and Kayla Whitestone. They improved to 4-1 on the season with 21-13, 21-18 to lead the team. The other win came from Giovanna Borgiotti and Ashley Glickert, who won both of their sets 21-18.

The team came very close to securing a win and earning three victories, but the top-pair of Amanda Carroll and Mackenzie Allen were unable to win their match after having a match point and losing the final three points and the match 22-20, 14-16. The other two losses came from Karissa Rhoades and Katherine Puisis in the three sets as well as Alayna Ryan and Kaitlan Krivdo.

The Eagles will be back in action for the first time ever on campus on Friday at 3 P.M. when FGCU takes on University of Tampa.