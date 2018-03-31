Advertisement

Beach Volleyball Takes Two in Conference

The FGCU beach volleyball team (7-6, 2-0 A-SUN) earned two wins over Costal Carolina (5-0) and Mercer (4-1) to begin A-SUN Conference play on Bear Beach at Mercer, snapping a three-match losing streak. With the wins, the Eagles, who are receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Top 20 poll, improved to 8-7 all-time against the Bears and 4-0 all-time against Chanticleers.

“Seven of our 10 matches went to the third set today, and to win six of those is a tremendous accomplishment,” FGCU head coach Matt Botsford said. “I really liked our play in those deciding scenarios. That said, there is a lot for us to clean up moving forward. I didn’t think our offensive output was as efficient as it can be, and we need to see some improvement in transition. As our opponents get to know us a little better, day two is always tougher.”

Beginning with Costal Carolina (0-4, 0-2 A-SUN), all five pairs for the Eagles defeated the Chanticleers. The No. 1 duo of junior Amanda Carroll and senior Mackenzie Allen defeated juniors Dora Lulic and Carla Cahill by a score of 21-12, 21-11. No. 4 pair of freshmen duo Snowy Burnam and Kayla Whetstone would follow defeating freshman Kyla Manning and sophomore Autumn Otto 21-15, 19-21, 15-11 before No.3 pair of sophomore Giovanna Borgiotti and senior Ashley Glickert defeated seniors Aleksandra Djuric and Leah Hardeman 21-17, 13-21, 15-11 to claim the win for the Eagles. The No. 5 pairing of junior Kaitlan Krivdo and freshman Alayna Ryan defeated the freshman duo of Kalin Eske and Aristea Tontai 19-21, 21-16, 15-10 before the No. 2 pairing of juniors Karissa Rhoades and Katherine Puisis defeated sophomore Kinga Windisch and freshman Tanner Gauthier 21-15, 21-11.

Going into match two against Mercer (6-9, 0-2 A-SUN), Carroll and Allen defeated senior Sophie Peel and freshman Kasey Ogden 21-12, 18-21, 16-14. Whetstone and Burnam would defeat the freshman duo of Kylie Keeling and Elli Merchant 21-17, 20-22, 15-9 before Borgiotti and Glickert defeated sophomore Amber Gibson and freshman Gracie Garanich 21-19, 21-18, claiming another Eagles win. Krivdo and Ryan would fall 21-16, 17-21, 12-15 to senior Marina Chavez and freshman Emilee Wissmach before Rhoades and Puisis defeated senior Jessica Johnson and junior Elli Gibson 18-21, 21-15, 15-11.

The Eagles return to action as they face Coastal Carolina and Mercer for the second time. The Eagles will wrap up their road trip in a doubleheader against #17 Stetson before returning home to for their final five matches of the regular season.

Baseball Claims Opener Against Jackson State, Wins 6-3
March 31, 2018

Women's Tennis Claims 4-3 Conference Opener Over Lipscomb
March 31, 2018

Men's Tennis Soars Over Lipscomb, Wins 5-2
March 31, 2018

FGCU Softball heads to face reigning ASUN Champions for weekend series
March 30, 2018

FGCU baseball heads to Jackson State for weekend tilt
March 30, 2018

Career outing for Lumbert in win over Miami
March 29, 2018

Eagles set to host Miami in battle of the birds
March 27, 2018

FGCU Softball Goes 2-0 in Conference, Stomps Stetson 2-0, 9-5
March 27, 2018

