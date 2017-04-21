Preview: Beach volleyball at ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship

The FGCU beach volleyball team will head to Deland to take part in the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship beginning Saturday, April 22. Play will conclude on Sunday, April 23.

The Eagles currently hold a 13-6 overall record and a 6-4 record for conference play.

The Eagles have had the most success with the No. 3 pairing of Katherine Puisis and Karissa Rhoades as they’ve gone 13-4 this season.

Last season, the Eagles went 2-2 at the ASUN championship in three days of play.