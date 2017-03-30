Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball at Jacksonville

The FGCU beach volleyball team will face Jacksonville Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m., immediately following the 12 p.m. game against UNF.

The Eagles will then play the Dolphins again Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Jacksonville and FGCU met twice last season where the Eagles and Dolphins split the matches. Jacksonville took the first match 2-3, then the Eagles took the second 4-1.

Jacksonville comes into this match with an overall record of 6-8 and 0-1 in conference play.

Next, the Eagles will head to Deland to compete in a Coastal Carolina and Mercer series beginning Friday, April 7 at 12 p.m. against Coastal Carolina.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

