Preview: Beach volleyball at Jacksonville
The FGCU beach volleyball team will face Jacksonville Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m., immediately following the 12 p.m. game against UNF.
The Eagles will then play the Dolphins again Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.
Jacksonville and FGCU met twice last season where the Eagles and Dolphins split the matches. Jacksonville took the first match 2-3, then the Eagles took the second 4-1.
Jacksonville comes into this match with an overall record of 6-8 and 0-1 in conference play.
Next, the Eagles will head to Deland to compete in a Coastal Carolina and Mercer series beginning Friday, April 7 at 12 p.m. against Coastal Carolina.