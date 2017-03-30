Preview: Beach volleyball at North Florida

The FGCU beach volleyball team will travel to Jacksonville to take on UNF Friday, March 31 at 12 p.m.

After two games against Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, the Eagles will wrap up play in Jacksonville with a second game against UNF Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

These two teams met three times last season, with the Ospreys taking all games. The last game was during the final round of the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, with UNF taking it 0-5.