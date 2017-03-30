Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Beach volleyball at North Florida

By | Mar 30, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU beach volleyball team will travel to Jacksonville to take on UNF Friday, March 31 at 12 p.m.

After two games against Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, the Eagles will wrap up play in Jacksonville with a second game against UNF Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

These two teams met three times last season, with the Ospreys taking all games. The last game was during the final round of the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, with UNF taking it 0-5.

The Ospreys come into this match up with an overall record of 5-7.

The Eagles will then face Jacksonville Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: Beach volleyball at Jacksonville

Preview: Beach volleyball at Jacksonville

March 30, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseball rides strong performance from Mario Leon to beat Miami

No. 9 FGCU baseball rides strong performance from Mario Leon to beat Miami

March 30, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis at USC Upstate

Preview: Men’s tennis at USC Upstate

March 29, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis at USC Upstate

Preview: Women’s tennis at USC Upstate

March 29, 2017

Preview: No. 9 FGCU baseball hosts Miami

Preview: No. 9 FGCU baseball hosts Miami

March 28, 2017

FGCU beach volleyball drops match against FAU

FGCU beach volleyball drops match against FAU

March 28, 2017

FGCU softball goes 2-1 in series against Jacksonville

FGCU softball goes 2-1 in series against Jacksonville

March 28, 2017

No. 12 FGCU baseball completes three-game sweep of Jackson State

No. 12 FGCU baseball completes three-game sweep of Jackson State

March 27, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews