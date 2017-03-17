Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball at Tiger Beach Challenge

Mar 17, 2017

The FGCU beach volleyball team will travel to Baton Rouge to take part in the Tiger Beach Challenge hosted by LSU. Play will be Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

Play for the Eagles will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. against the University of Alabama at Birmingham  followed immediately after with a game against Houston Baptist University at 3 p.m.

FGCU will wrap up play on Sunday first with Spring Hill College at 9 a.m. and South Carolina at 1 p.m.

Next, FGCU will host Webber International Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m.

