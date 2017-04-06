Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina and Mercer

By | Apr 6, 2017 | , | 0 |

Fresh off of two victories against Jacksonville and UNF respectively, the FGCU beach volleyball team will head to Deland to face Coastal Carolina and Mercer.

With doubleheaders on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, the Eagles will take on Coastal Carolina at 12 p.m. and Mercer at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Then the Eagles will take on Costal Carolina at 10 a.m. and Mercer at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Mercer comes into its two contest against the Eagles on a two-game losing streak, falling to UNCW and South Carolina over the weekend.

Coastal Carolina comes into its two contest against the Eagles with a record of 1-7 following weekend defeats to South Carolina and College of Charleston.

Following their matches against Coastal Carolina and Mercer, the Eagles will return to Fort Myers to face Stetson on Wednesday, April 12.

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

