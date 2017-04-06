Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina and Mercer

Fresh off of two victories against Jacksonville and UNF respectively, the FGCU beach volleyball team will head to Deland to face Coastal Carolina and Mercer.

With doubleheaders on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, the Eagles will take on Coastal Carolina at 12 p.m. and Mercer at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Then the Eagles will take on Costal Carolina at 10 a.m. and Mercer at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Mercer comes into its two contest against the Eagles on a two-game losing streak, falling to UNCW and South Carolina over the weekend.

Coastal Carolina comes into its two contest against the Eagles with a record of 1-7 following weekend defeats to South Carolina and College of Charleston.

Following their matches against Coastal Carolina and Mercer, the Eagles will return to Fort Myers to face Stetson on Wednesday, April 12.