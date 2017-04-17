Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. FIU

The FGCU beach volleyball team is set to host the FIU Panthers Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. in what will be the last match before the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship.

The Panthers come into this match up with an overall record of 18-10 after competing in seven tournaments so far this season.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2014 season at the Stetson Pairs Tournament and the FIU Surf and Turf Tournament.

The Panthers took both games, 1-4 and 0-5, respectively.

Next, the Eagles will compete in the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship beginning Saturday, April 22 and finishing Sunday, April 23 in Deland.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

