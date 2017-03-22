Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Webber International

The FGCU beach volleyball team will host Webber International in their second meeting of the season.

The game will take place Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. at Estero Community Park.

The Eagles won the first match 3-2 at Babson Park, Florida on Friday, March 10.

Before meeting earlier this season, the teams competed at Estero Community Park with the game going to five sets and the Eagles taking it 4-1.

Next, the Eagles will go on the road for the next nine matches, with their first match against FAU on Monday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

