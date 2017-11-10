Preview: Volleyball vs. Kennesaw State

The FGCU volleyball team will conclude its regular season schedule Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. versus Kennesaw State.

KSU (16-4, 10-1) is riding high and is currently on a seven-game winning streak. Anaiah Boyer, Sydni Shelton and Maddie Jones are the three to watch for KSU.

The Eagles are currently trailing first place by two games, with three games remaining.

Up next, the Eagles will prepare for the ASUN Volleyball Championship, beginning Thursday, Nov. 16 and concluding Saturday, Nov. 18.