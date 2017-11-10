Select Page

Preview: Volleyball vs. Lipscomb

The FGCU volleyball team will play its second-to-last regular season game Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. versus Lipscomb.

The Eagles have been led by Amanda Carroll (370 kills), Cortney VanLiew (271 kills) and Daniele Serrano (202 kills). A key player to watch for FGCU is Giovanna Borgiotti (70 kills), who is fresh off arguably her best performance of the season against NJIT with 14 kills.

The Bisons are led by Carlyle Nusbaum (407 kills), Maddie Phillips (204 kills) and Lauren Anderson (201 kills).

These two schools met in Nashville earlier this year, with the Eagles defeating the Bisons in four sets. Next, FGCU will play its final regular season contest Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. versus Kennesaw State.

Brandon Liguori and Emily Kois

