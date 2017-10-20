Advertisement

Preview: Volleyball vs. Stetson

The FGCU volleyball team will conclude a four-game home stand Saturday night, October 21 versus the Stetson Hatters with the first set beginning at 6 p.m.

Paced by Amanda Carroll, Cortney VanLiew, and Daniele Serrano, the Eagles have swept its past three opponents.

Stetson (3-14, 2-3) has been playing good volleyball, winning their past two matches against conference foes. The Hatters are led by Eva Deisa (164 kills) and Hao Jin (128 kills).

These two schools met a little over a month ago, with FGCU sweeping Stetson in Deland.

Next, the Eagles will hit the road to take on the North Florida Ospreys in Jacksonville, Friday October 27, at 7 p.m.

