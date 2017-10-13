Preview: Volleyball vs. UNF

The FGCU volleyball team will have another back-to-back on its schedule, as they face off against North Florida Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Eagles (10-6, 2-1) are led offensively by Amanda Carroll, Cortney VanLiew, and Daniele Serrano. Their opponent, the Ospreys (7-11, 0-3), who are still looking for their first road victory (0-7) and first conference victory (0-3), are led by Carina Hoff (186 kills) and Taryn Griffey (158 kills).

In 2016, the Eagles swept UNF in Fort Myers, but fell in five sets at Jacksonville.

Next, FGCU will take on Bethune-Cookman Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in Fort Myers.