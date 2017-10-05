Preview: Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

The FGCU volleyball team will return home, as they continue ASUN play versus USC Upstate, Friday Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Their longest road trip of the season included visits to North Carolina, Indiana, Daytona Beach, Deland, Georgia and Tennessee.

FGCU’s big three on offense, led by Amanda Carroll, Cortney VanLiew and Daniele Serrano, have a combined total of 490 kills.

The Spartans (4-11) are led by freshman Lily Dempsey, who leads the team with 129 kills.

Last season when these two schools met, the Eagles swept the Spartans in Fort Myers, but had to grind out a tough five-set win over in Spartanburg.

Next, FGCU will face another conference foe, the NJIT Highlanders, Oct. 7.