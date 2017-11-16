Volleyball earns five ASUN honors

As the FGCU volleyball team continues its play in the ASUN Tournament, five specific players were awarded Wednesday night for their contributions throughout the regular season.

Freshman Snowy Burnam was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team. Burnam, who played high school volleyball at Jensen Beach, finished the year with 154 kills.

Cortney VanLiew was also awarded the ASUN All-Freshman Team honor. VanLiew, from Seymour, Ind., was second on the team in kills with 293.

Setter Maggie Rick was named to the Second Team All-Conference. Rick, who was nominated preseason setter of the year, led the conference in total assists (1,126) and assists per set (11.37).

Amanda Carroll and Daniele Serrano were voted to the First Team All-Conference. Carroll led the Eagles in kills (420) and kills per set (4.47). Sophomore Daniele Serrano finished top three in kills (223).

The final award handed out was the Conference All-Academic Team, which Carroll and Rick both had the honor of receiving. Carroll, majoring in communications, posted a 3.85 grade-point average, and Rick, majoring in economics, posted a 3.83 GPA.