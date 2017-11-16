Select Page

Volleyball earns five ASUN honors

By | Nov 16, 2017 | , | 0 |

As the FGCU volleyball team continues its play in the ASUN Tournament, five specific players were awarded Wednesday night for their contributions throughout the regular season.

Freshman Snowy Burnam was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team. Burnam, who played high school volleyball at Jensen Beach, finished the year with 154 kills.

Cortney VanLiew was also awarded the ASUN All-Freshman Team honor. VanLiew, from Seymour, Ind., was second on the team in kills with 293.

Setter Maggie Rick was named to the Second Team All-Conference. Rick, who was nominated preseason setter of the year, led the conference in total assists (1,126) and assists per set (11.37).

Amanda Carroll and Daniele Serrano were voted to the First Team All-Conference. Carroll led the Eagles in kills (420) and kills per set (4.47). Sophomore Daniele Serrano finished top three in kills (223).

The final award handed out was the Conference All-Academic Team, which Carroll and Rick both had the honor of receiving. Carroll, majoring in communications, posted a 3.85 grade-point average, and Rick, majoring in economics, posted a 3.83 GPA.

Rate:

About The Author

Brandon Liguori and Emily Kois

Related Posts

Eagles score 58 points in second half to defeat FIU

Eagles score 58 points in second half to defeat FIU

November 16, 2017

Preview: Volleyball vs. Kennesaw State

Preview: Volleyball vs. Kennesaw State

November 10, 2017

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Illinois State

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Illinois State

November 10, 2017

Preview: Volleyball vs. Lipscomb

Preview: Volleyball vs. Lipscomb

November 10, 2017

FGCU swimming and diving drop first meet to No. 15 Florida

FGCU swimming and diving drop first meet to No. 15 Florida

November 6, 2017

Astros defeat Dodgers in seven to claim First World Series in franchise history

Astros defeat Dodgers in seven to claim First World Series in franchise history

November 4, 2017

Eagles shutout FAU in final regular season match

Eagles shutout FAU in final regular season match

November 2, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer secures #2 seed in ASUN Tournament

FGCU men’s soccer secures #2 seed in ASUN Tournament

October 30, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement