Wilcox earns first win in FGCU’s win over ETSU

In the rubber game of the series on Sunday, the Eagles picked up the series win with an 11-2 win over ETSU.

Evan Lumbert made the start and only lasted 3.1, but Brian Wilcox gave the Eagles 4.1 innings out of the bullpen to pick up the win.

Kohl Gilmore, Marc Coffers and Eli Lovell all picked up two hits. Richie Garcia and Spencer Levine were the lone players from the starting lineup not to get a hit, but

Garcia did pick up two RBI’s.

“I think Wilcox out of the bullpen was [great],” said head coach Dave Tollett. “That’s two straight outings from a freshman. He has done a wonderful job. He got out there last week was good and he was really good out there today.”

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the first inning after Coffers and Gage Morey reached to open the game and they would both come around to score on RBI groundouts from Garcia and Alex Brait to open a 2-0 lead.

The Buccaneers got one back in the second, but FGCU went ahead 6-1 after three innings thanks to nine walks. Coffers had the first hit to drive in a run as five of the six runs were brought in by either a sacrifice fly or ground out.

After each team traded runs in the fourth and fifth, the Eagles expanded their lead as Brait went deep for his second home run of the season to increase FGCU’s lead to 9-2. Jay Hayes then hit his first home run of the season in the eighth to put icing on the cake, making it 11-2.

Trey Vickery earned the final three outs, as Wilcox picked up his first collegiate win as the Eagles moved to 5-1 on the season.

“Words can’t describe what I just went through,” Wilcox said. “I can’t really describe the feeling of getting a win for my team. At first, I had a lot of adrenaline so I was attacking them with a straight fastball. My changeup was probably my best pitch. I was getting a lot of people out on it.”

FGCU will head on the road for the first time this season when they travel to Bethune-Cookman this upcoming weekend with a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 4 P.M.