Wingate leads women’s basketball to fifth undefeated conference season

By Jordyn Matez

The FGCU women’s basketball team defeated Stetson University 61-42 on Tuesday night, with a large part of the win coming from Davion Wingate’s 15-point game-high performance. 14 of Wingate’s points came in the second half as well.

“I was really proud of Davion,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “The second half, when we were kind of out of sync and our mind was elsewhere, I thought she was the one who made a lot of big plays. She hit open threes, which was huge, but she also found the shooter in conversion, drew an offensive foul and was doing other things to help us. Her second half was really the difference that helped us keep enough of a lead to where we weren’t in a panic situation.”

With this win, the Eagles have clinched a fifth undefeated conference regular season since 2011-12 and will carry the No. 1 seed going into the ASUN tournament. This also marks FGCU’s ninth-consecutive season with at least 25 victories.

With this win, the Eagles bring their win streak up to 16 games — the fourth-longest winning streak in the nation.

Wingate finished 5-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-5 from the 3-point range in just the second half. She totaled 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes.

Four other Eagles also reached double figures in Destiny Washington (13), Nasrin Ulel (11) and Keri Jewett-Giles (10).

Next, the FGCU women’s basketball team will host the No. 8 seed NJIT in the first round of the ASUN conference tournament on Friday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m.