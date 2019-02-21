Women’s basketball clinches part of ASUN regular season title

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU women’s basketball team officially clinched a share of the ASUN conference regular season title following an 80-46 away win over Lipscomb University on Tuesday night.

This win marked the 13th in a row for the Eagles, also retaining their undefeated conference record.

Destiny Washington and Nasrin Ulel led the offensive charge with 17 and 15 points apiece, while Kerstie Phills contributed nine. These were all game-highs, with the highest scorer on the Bisons, Gabi Grillon, only scoring seven.

Washington also reached 1,000 career points during Tuesday’s win, becoming just the second Eagle to reach 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 100 blocks, 100 steals and 100 assists.

Phills and Washington also aided the team in defense, with nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

Despite only shooting 37.7 percent from the field (26-69), the Eagles were still able to outscore the Bisons, who went 15-47 for 31.9 percent.

Lipscomb did outshoot FGCU in 3-pointers and free-throws, however, shooting 31.8 percent (7-22) over FGCU’s 30.6 percent (15-49) from behind the 3-point line and 75 percent (9-12) over FGCU’s 54.2 percent (13-24) in free-throws.

Next, the Eagles will return home to battle Kennesaw State University in one of its final season home games on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.