Select Page

Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

By | Dec 15, 2018 | , | 0 |

Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

The FGCU women’s basketball team came out on top in a home match against Johnson & Wales this Friday.

Davion Wingate led the Eagles defensively, scoring a match-high 28 points. Wingate also led her team in field goals, with 11, and three-pointers, with three out of six made.

Chandler Ryan also played a large role offensively, scoring 21 points in total with seven field goals.

Next, the Eagles will remain at home to welcome Abeline Christian University on Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

December 11, 2018

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

December 10, 2018

Men’s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

Men’s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

December 6, 2018

Volleyball ends season with 3-0 loss to UF

Volleyball ends season with 3-0 loss to UF

November 30, 2018

FGCU volleyball ends UCF’s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

FGCU volleyball ends UCF’s 24-game win streak in first round of NCAA tournament

November 29, 2018

Brandon Goodwin signs NBA contract with Denver Nuggets

Brandon Goodwin signs NBA contract with Denver Nuggets

November 29, 2018

ReySean Scott Jr. earns a double-double in the loss against FIU

ReySean Scott Jr. earns a double-double in the loss against FIU

November 29, 2018

ReySean Scott Jr. earns double-double in loss to FIU

ReySean Scott Jr. earns double-double in loss to FIU

November 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews