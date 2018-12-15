Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

The FGCU women’s basketball team came out on top in a home match against Johnson & Wales this Friday.

Davion Wingate led the Eagles defensively, scoring a match-high 28 points. Wingate also led her team in field goals, with 11, and three-pointers, with three out of six made.

Chandler Ryan also played a large role offensively, scoring 21 points in total with seven field goals.

Next, the Eagles will remain at home to welcome Abeline Christian University on Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.