Select Page

Women’s basketball falls on the road to Duke

By | Dec 30, 2018 | , | 0 |

Women’s basketball falls on the road to Duke

The FGCU women’s basketball team lost a seemingly close match to Duke University 57-41 on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles fell short in the second half after remaining relatively close in points throughout the first two quarters.

 Nasrin Ulel led the Eagles offensively, scoring 11 points throughout the matchup. Ulel was assisted by Tytionia Adderly, who racked up eight points and a team-high three steals, and Destiny Washington-Mabin, who totaled seven points and led the team in rebounds (9) and blocks (3).

Though team is known for ‘raining threes’, the Eagles failed to live up to the hype against Duke, going only 18.9 percent behind the three-point line. 

“I was really proud of our effort defensively,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “I thought we really competed on the defensive end. Offensively, Duke has some really good athletes (with) length, and I thought they made us a little tentative in our zone offense attack. We weren’t moving the ball as well as we would have liked and that led to us having some tough shots, and when we got wide open shots maybe we were a little rushed or something, but we didn’t shoot it like we were hoping to.”

Next, the Eagles will return home to battle Liberty University in their first conference match of the season on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

FGCU suffers loss to UF in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

FGCU suffers loss to UF in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

December 23, 2018

Women’s basketball runs out of time in loss to UAB

Women’s basketball runs out of time in loss to UAB

December 23, 2018

Men’s basketball continues win streak in narrow win over Keiser

Men’s basketball continues win streak in narrow win over Keiser

December 20, 2018

FGCU pummels UMBC in battle of Cinderellas

FGCU pummels UMBC in battle of Cinderellas

December 16, 2018

Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

Women’s basketball defeats Johnson & Wales 109-64

December 15, 2018

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

December 11, 2018

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

Fritz named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team

December 10, 2018

Men’s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

Men’s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

December 6, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews