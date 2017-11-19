Women’s basketball goes 2-0 at Akron Classic

The FGCU women’s basketball team headed to Akron, Ohio to take part in the Akron Classic. The Eagles took on Kent State Friday night and then continued play the following day against Akron.

Nasrin Ulel led the team, averaging 18 points, three rebounds and three assists over the past two games and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Akron Classic. Tytionia Adderly was also named to the All-Akron Classic team after averaging nine points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists and 3.5 steals per game.

The team took down Kent State 80-62 in the opener of the Akron Classic following a strong offense performance in the first half and a defense in the second.

In the first half, FGCU shot 20-for-35 from the field, 9-for-18 from three-point range and 6-for-8 from the foul line.

Along with their strong offensive performance, the team also had five charges in the game. China Dow led the team with two, while Rosemarie Julien, Lisa Zderadicka and Tytionia Adderly finished with one each.

Despite strong play offensively, the Eagles did commit 17 fouls in the second half as Ulel, Zderadicka and Erica Nelson each fouled out.

However, those three players were also big reasons why the team won.

Ulel produced 18 points, three assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-for-15 from the field.

Zderadicka finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. She went 5-for-7 from the field, earning her first three-pointer of the season.

Nelson scored nine points while adding three assists. She’s now averaging four assists to start the season.

Adderly also had a good game, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Jessica Cattani, Dow and Julien were also strong performers for the team.

The Eagles then took on Akron Saturday afternoon to finish up play in Ohio. Ulel scored a game-high 18 points to lead the team to an 82-63 win over Akron.

Ulel shot 13-for-27 from the field and 9-for-15 performance from three-point range.

The Eagles started off fast, earning the game’s first seven points. The defense then held Akron to a season-best nine points over the duration of the first quarter as FGCU opened up a 15-point lead.

Midway through the second, Zderadicka hit a three-pointer, pushing the lead to 20. Ulel then closed the half with another one from long distance to give FGCU a 47-26 lead.

In the second half, Taylor Gradinjan scored a game-high 10 points while shooting 3-for-3.

Gradinjan tallied a three-pointer, pushing the lead to 25 with only 4:51 left in the third.

Free throws from Cattani gave FGCU a 73-41 lead, and from there the Eagles were able to secure an 82-63 victory over Akron.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Las Vegas to take part in the PLAY4KAY Shootout beginning Thursday, Nov. 23 against DePaul.