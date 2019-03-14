Advertisement

Womenâ€™s basketball heads to ASUN championship following win over Kenessaw

Mar 14, 2019

Womenâ€™s basketball heads to ASUN championship following win over Kenessaw

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team defeated Kennesaw State University 77-44 in the ASUN tournament semifinals on Wednesday night. This win eliminated the Owls from the tournament, sending the Eagles to the final game.

Nasrin Ulel led the team offensively, scoring 16 points over 26 minutes, also adding an assist. Davion Wingate was also prominent on the offensive end, tallying 13 points and a game-high six assists.

Defensively, Tytionia Adderly destroyed the competition with 13 rebounds, which was a game high. This was five more than the next-best total held by Destiny Washington of FGCU and Amani Johnson and Carlotta Gianolla of Kennesaw.

The starters were not the only players to see action, however, with 34 of FGCUâ€™s points coming off the bench.

As a team, the Eagles outshot the Owls 43.5 percent (30-69) to 39.6 percent (19-48). They led in every aspect of the game, including steals (FGCU with 10, KSU with 3) and turnovers (FGCU with 11, KSU with 22).

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball will look for a 19th straight win and a sixth ASUN tournament championship title against No. 3 Liberty in Fort Myers on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 3 p.m.

