Select Page

Women’s basketball vs Stetson preview

By | Jan 5, 2018 | , | 0 |

 

On Saturday January 6th, the FGCU women’s basketball team will host the Stetson Hatters for the first game in conference play in a rematch of the ASUN finals. Tipoff is set to be at 4 p.m. with the men’s team followed right after at 7 p.m. against Stetson.

FGCU beat Stetson in Deland last season and in that game Dow had a career-high 31 points. The two teams split the regular season meetings with each team winning on the road prior to the conference champion game.

The Hatters have only defeated the Eagles four times in 25 career games and only once since 2013.

Brittney Chambers is Stetson’s leading scorer and is second in the conference at 16.6 points per game. Their biggest win of the season came against Florida, but were blown out in two matchups with top-10 teams in the country in Florida State and Texas by an average of 40.5 points.

Following this game for FGCU, the Eagles will play two more home games before heading on the road to face Kennesaw State and Lipscomb.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Men’s basketball prepares for conference play

Men’s basketball prepares for conference play

January 5, 2018

Eagles names top Mid-Major Program in the country

Eagles names top Mid-Major Program in the country

January 5, 2018

Cattani reaches 400 career points in Eagles win on Saturday

Cattani reaches 400 career points in Eagles win on Saturday

January 1, 2018

Men’s basketball earns two victories at home

Men’s basketball earns two victories at home

January 1, 2018

Eagles defeat second-ranked mid-major at home

Eagles defeat second-ranked mid-major at home

December 30, 2017

Eagles drop fourth straight on road versus Rhode Island

Eagles drop fourth straight on road versus Rhode Island

December 29, 2017

Strong second half leads Eagles to win

Strong second half leads Eagles to win

December 23, 2017

Eagles let another late lead slide as they fall to #11 Wichita State

Eagles let another late lead slide as they fall to #11 Wichita State

December 23, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement