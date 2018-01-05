Women’s basketball vs Stetson preview

On Saturday January 6th, the FGCU women’s basketball team will host the Stetson Hatters for the first game in conference play in a rematch of the ASUN finals. Tipoff is set to be at 4 p.m. with the men’s team followed right after at 7 p.m. against Stetson.

FGCU beat Stetson in Deland last season and in that game Dow had a career-high 31 points. The two teams split the regular season meetings with each team winning on the road prior to the conference champion game.

The Hatters have only defeated the Eagles four times in 25 career games and only once since 2013.

Brittney Chambers is Stetson’s leading scorer and is second in the conference at 16.6 points per game. Their biggest win of the season came against Florida, but were blown out in two matchups with top-10 teams in the country in Florida State and Texas by an average of 40.5 points.

Following this game for FGCU, the Eagles will play two more home games before heading on the road to face Kennesaw State and Lipscomb.