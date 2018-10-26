Advertisement

Select Page

Women’s soccer tops ASUN in First-Team selections

By | Oct 26, 2018 | , | 0 |

Women’s soccer tops ASUN in First-Team selections
EN Photo by Bret Munson // The FGCU women's soccer team celebrates during a game against Weber International. Five players were selected for the All-ASUN team.

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU women’s soccer team has had an impressive year collecting 12 wins before the start of ASUN conference play, and it shows with five Eagles earning All-ASUN Conference honors.

Evdokia Popadinova, Lindsey Patton, Majorie Boilesen and Holly Fritz were named first team. Melissa Weck was named second team, and Alyssa Abbondandolo was named All-Freshman.

Popadinova and Patton were unanimous first-team selections for the Eagles. Popadinova’s play has been solid for the offense scoring 13 goals and assisting on seven other goals in the 17 games for the eagles. Patton’s defense has been stable almost every minute this season helping the team only give up three goals in conference play.

Boilesen helped the Eagle’s offense score five times as well as assisting on eight other plays. Those eight assists are third most in the conference. Fritz helped lead the Eagles in her senior with six goals and five assists.

For Patton, Boilesen and Fritz, this will be the second time they have earned First-Team All-Conference.

Melissa Weck allowed only three goals during conference play and only nine all season, leading the league in both categories. This will be her third straight year earning a selection. Following her freshman year she was named to the All-Freshman Team; last season she was a First-Team selection and this year she is a second-Team selection.

For Abbondandolo, she earned All-Freshman honors with her strong play late in season scoring three goals and two assists in the last two games. Her season total was five goals and two assists.

“It is always an honor to have our kids be honored by our peers,” head coach Jim Blankenship said. “These kids have worked so hard and it is great to see it getting rewarded. If you look at Weck only giving up three goals during the entire conference season, that is impressive. I am proud of how they represent our program on and off the field and couldn’t be happier for them to be recognized.”

The Eagles tied for most All-Conference selections with Lipscomb, but lead the league in First-Team selections.

FGCU’s next game will be against Liberty in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. for the ASUN Quarterfinal.

Rate:

About The Author

Kyle Grosskopf

Related Posts

Eagles sweep UNF to take top spot in ASUN conference

Eagles sweep UNF to take top spot in ASUN conference

October 26, 2018

The transition to Dunk City: men’s basketball new player profile

The transition to Dunk City: men’s basketball new player profile

October 25, 2018

Volleyball sweeps FIU in three matches

Volleyball sweeps FIU in three matches

October 24, 2018

FGCU swimming is changing for the better

FGCU swimming is changing for the better

October 19, 2018

Axner and Serrano break records with Player of the Week honors

Axner and Serrano break records with Player of the Week honors

October 18, 2018

Eagles shine in women’s soccer 8-0 win

Eagles shine in women’s soccer 8-0 win

October 16, 2018

Strong showing for men’s and women’s Cross Country before conference meet

Strong showing for men’s and women’s Cross Country before conference meet

October 16, 2018

Eagles continue to impress with multiple broken records

Eagles continue to impress with multiple broken records

October 13, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews