Women’s soccer tops ASUN in First-Team selections

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU women’s soccer team has had an impressive year collecting 12 wins before the start of ASUN conference play, and it shows with five Eagles earning All-ASUN Conference honors.

Evdokia Popadinova, Lindsey Patton, Majorie Boilesen and Holly Fritz were named first team. Melissa Weck was named second team, and Alyssa Abbondandolo was named All-Freshman.

Popadinova and Patton were unanimous first-team selections for the Eagles. Popadinova’s play has been solid for the offense scoring 13 goals and assisting on seven other goals in the 17 games for the eagles. Patton’s defense has been stable almost every minute this season helping the team only give up three goals in conference play.

Boilesen helped the Eagle’s offense score five times as well as assisting on eight other plays. Those eight assists are third most in the conference. Fritz helped lead the Eagles in her senior with six goals and five assists.

For Patton, Boilesen and Fritz, this will be the second time they have earned First-Team All-Conference.

Melissa Weck allowed only three goals during conference play and only nine all season, leading the league in both categories. This will be her third straight year earning a selection. Following her freshman year she was named to the All-Freshman Team; last season she was a First-Team selection and this year she is a second-Team selection.

For Abbondandolo, she earned All-Freshman honors with her strong play late in season scoring three goals and two assists in the last two games. Her season total was five goals and two assists.

“It is always an honor to have our kids be honored by our peers,” head coach Jim Blankenship said. “These kids have worked so hard and it is great to see it getting rewarded. If you look at Weck only giving up three goals during the entire conference season, that is impressive. I am proud of how they represent our program on and off the field and couldn’t be happier for them to be recognized.”

The Eagles tied for most All-Conference selections with Lipscomb, but lead the league in First-Team selections.

FGCU’s next game will be against Liberty in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. for the ASUN Quarterfinal.