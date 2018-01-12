Advertisement

Select Page

Women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

By | Jan 12, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s tennis team will host its annual three-day FGCU Spring Invite. Play is set to begin Saturday, January 13th and conclude on Monday, January 15th at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The teams participating in this invite will be South Carolina, Denver, Rice, Ole Miss and Kansas.

This will be the first time the Eagles will play since November when they competed in the Dick Vitale Invitational. There, Julia Ascúa’s back draw singles title highlighted the invite.

South Carolina last competed in the Kitty Harrison Invitational where Carolina picked up 10-11 matches the first day and six matches the two remaining days.

Denver last competed in the Brown Classic, while some players competed in the ITA Oracle National Fall Invite.

Rice last competed in the River Oaks Invite where the first day the Owls won 8 out of 9 matches, sweeping Texas and North Texas.

Ole Miss comes into this invite ranked No. 23 in the first Oracle/ITA Tennis Rankings of 2018. The Rebels return five of the top six from the 2017 season, including seniors Arianne Hartono and Natalie Suk, and freshmen Sabina Machalova.

Kansas last competed in the Tiger Fall Classic in November. There, the team finished with three singles wins. Maria Toran Ribes, Tatiana Nikolaeva and Carla Pons Martorell led the way for the Jayhawks.

Next, the Eagles will head to Boca Raton to take on FAU Wednesday, January 24th with play beginning at 11 a.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s basketball vs NJIT

Preview: Men’s basketball vs NJIT

January 12, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball vs NJIT

Preview: Women’s basketball vs NJIT

January 12, 2018

Men’s basketball picks up 200th win at home

Men’s basketball picks up 200th win at home

January 12, 2018

Men’s basketball picks up historic win over Stetson

Men’s basketball picks up historic win over Stetson

January 7, 2018

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

January 5, 2018

Women’s basketball vs Stetson preview

Women’s basketball vs Stetson preview

January 5, 2018

Men’s basketball prepares for conference play

Men’s basketball prepares for conference play

January 5, 2018

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

January 5, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement