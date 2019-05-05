Advertisement

Select Page

Women’s tennis falls to UNF in Championship Final

By | May 4, 2019 | , | 0 |

Women’s tennis falls to UNF in Championship Final

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU women’s tennis team spent last weekend fighting for a shot at the ASUN championship title and ultimately fell short by a single point conceding to UNF in the final game on Saturday.

The Eagles, who were seeded fourth in the tournament, started the weekend with a 4-0 sweep of Stetson to breeze through the quarterfinals.

Both pairs of doubles had no trouble giving FGCU a 1-0 start, with each pair winning their matches 6-2.
This set up singles players Julia Ascua and Maja Ornberg with the opportunity to widen FGCU’s lead with Ascua winning her matches 6-3, 6-1 and Ornberg connecting her 12th overall win on the top court with a 6-2, 6-4 final score.

Patricia Villar fought for the winning point in her late singles match, and did just that after tying the second set, pulling away with a 6-3 final score.

The semifinals against Liberty proved to be more of a challenge, forcing the Birds to outlast an 0-3 deficit going into the second half of the day. Unfortunately for the Flames, the Eagles completed a historic comeback in singles play to take the overall match 4-3.

Bridget Forster got the momentum going after dropping her first set, defeating her opponent 7-6 and 6-3 in the second two sets to give FGCU their first point of the day.

Then it was up to Villar, Ornberg and Sofia Perez to clinch their matches as well. All three players did without much trouble, allowing the Eagles to advance to the conference finals.

The final match came down to a tie that left FGCU’s top player, Ornberg, with the feat of securing a win. Though she dropped the first set 7-5, Ornberg fought back and claimed a 7-6 second set win to force a tiebreaker match, which she would come to lose 6-3.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our ladies competed over these last three matches,” said FGCU head coach Courtney Vernon. “They never gave up and believed in each other all the way to the last point. It’s a very special group, especially for the seniors who played their last matches today. I’m thankful for this team and everyone who has supported us all season.”

This championship appearance marked FGCU’s fourth in the last five years.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Beach volleyball falls to No. 1 Stetson in ASUN championship

Beach volleyball falls to No. 1 Stetson in ASUN championship

May 4, 2019

Men’s golf finishes fifth in ASUN Championship

Men’s golf finishes fifth in ASUN Championship

May 4, 2019

Men’s tennis finishes regular season as conference champions

Men’s tennis finishes regular season as conference champions

May 4, 2019

2019 Eagle Scholar-Athlete finalists announced

2019 Eagle Scholar-Athlete finalists announced

May 4, 2019

Softball continues impressive play

Softball continues impressive play

May 4, 2019

FGCU Wraps Up Three-Game Series with Miami

FGCU Wraps Up Three-Game Series with Miami

April 18, 2019

Women’s golf falls short amidst tough competition

Women’s golf falls short amidst tough competition

April 11, 2019

Baseball defeats FIU to begin two-game series

Baseball defeats FIU to begin two-game series

April 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

Eagle Radio Music

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Advertisements

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement