Select Page

Women’s Tennis shows promise in Miami Invite

By | Sep 24, 2019 | , | 0 |

Women’s Tennis shows promise in Miami Invite
EN Stock Photo // Despite rain cancellations, women's tennis picked up a trio of singles wins and one doubles win in the teams first outing of their fall season.

By Jake Henning
Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU women’s tennis team started their fall season on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Miami Invite in Coral Gables. While the tournament was planned for the weekend but the team was only able to play Friday due to weather.

Despite the rainouts, the Eagles managed to pick up three singles wins in Friday mornings matchups and they came from Sara Kelly, Lourdes Ramalle, and Alba Retortillo.

Kelly defeated LSU’s Luba Vasilyuk in a three-set tiebreaker (3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8)), while Ramalle went on to win in straight sets against Georgia State’s Mara Pop (6-1, 6-4). Retortillo also would grab a win as she sat down FAU’s Harris Caldwell in straight sets as well (6-2, 6-4), racking up her first collegiate victory.

Ramalle also went on to get a doubles win as she teamed up with freshman Ida Ferding for a 7-6 (8-6) win over Georgia State’s Denisa Gheorghe and Damira Muminovic.

“I’m grateful and thankful to have opened up our fall season this past weekend,” said head coach Courtney Vernon. “Despite the weather only allowing us to compete Friday, I’m glad the ladies got to face some great competition.”

Next up for the Eagles will be hosting the Bedford Cup at the FGCU Tennis Complex, which will start on Friday, Oct. 4.

 

Rate:

About The Author

Jake Henning

Related Posts

Popadinova stars as FGCU downs Marshall 2-0

Popadinova stars as FGCU downs Marshall 2-0

September 23, 2019

Serrano cements legacy as FGCU claims another tournament championship

Serrano cements legacy as FGCU claims another tournament championship

September 22, 2019

Blankenship eclipses 400th career win

Blankenship eclipses 400th career win

September 21, 2019

Men’s Soccer Falters Against UCF

Men’s Soccer Falters Against UCF

September 19, 2019

FGCU Women’s Golf Places 9th in First Tournament

FGCU Women’s Golf Places 9th in First Tournament

September 17, 2019

FGCU Finishes Race at Mountain Dew Invitational

FGCU Finishes Race at Mountain Dew Invitational

September 16, 2019

Men’s Soccer loses to Cal State Fullerton

Men’s Soccer loses to Cal State Fullerton

September 16, 2019

Eagles Defend the Nest Against Ball State

Eagles Defend the Nest Against Ball State

September 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

Eagle Radio Music

Recent from Instagram

Our playlist

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement