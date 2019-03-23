Advertisement

Select Page

Wrestling club member wins gold in national championships

By | Mar 22, 2019 | | 0 |

Wrestling club member wins gold in national championships
Photo provided // Members of the FGCU Wrestling Club (from left to right) Joseph Caraballo, Nicholas Carlson, Jabari Irons, Vinny Levin, and head coach Vincent Levin.

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Jabari Irons of the FGCU wrestling club received first place in the 184-pound weight class at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s National Championship on Saturday, Mar. 16.

With this win, Irons becomes the first FGCU wrestler to ever win a gold medal and become a National Champion.

Irons is joined by fellow wrestling club member Vincent Levin in tournament wins, who took home the bronze medal for the 174-pound weight class. Levin is the club’s only two-time consecutive National Bronze medal winner.

Overall, FGCU placed 12th of 20 in the tournament, finishing with 52 points, just one shy of tying for 11th place with the University of Akron.

Liberty University who came in first place with 201.5 points.

The FGCU wrestling club was established in 2005 and has since been recognized as an official team by the NCWA. In 2014, the team was named the 2014 NCWA D2 National Champions.

“I’m very proud of everyone’s performance this weekend,” said team president Noel DeLeon. “I’m especially proud of [Jabari] becoming FGCU’s first national champion. He’s been attending FGCU wrestling practices since he was in high school, so it’s very fitting that he’s our program’s first national champ.”

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Eagles finish season with 69-62 loss to Miami

Eagles finish season with 69-62 loss to Miami

March 23, 2019

Jewett-Giles announces possible departure from FGCU

Jewett-Giles announces possible departure from FGCU

March 23, 2019

Ernst and Scott Jr. transfer out of FGCU

Ernst and Scott Jr. transfer out of FGCU

March 22, 2019

FGCU women earn No. 13 seed

FGCU women earn No. 13 seed

March 18, 2019

FGCU women win ASUN Championship

FGCU women win ASUN Championship

March 17, 2019

Women’s basketball heads to ASUN championship following win over Kenessaw

Women’s basketball heads to ASUN championship following win over Kenessaw

March 14, 2019

Baseball sweeps ASUN weekly awards

Baseball sweeps ASUN weekly awards

March 13, 2019

Eagles defeat Florida in two-game series

Eagles defeat Florida in two-game series

March 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

EAGLE RADIO MUSIC NOW

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Advertisements

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement