ENTV Does: Salseros

ENTV Does: Salseros

 

 

The ENTV squad attempts to learn salsa with the Salseros Club on campus.

– Filmed by: Travis Brown, Andrew Hinckley, and Jacob Mcmurray

– Produced by: Avalon Gordy

-Edited by: Avalon Gordy and Jacob Mcmurray

