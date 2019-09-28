LatinX Celebration held at FGCU for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Nina Mendes

Beat Reporter

Programming Board (PB) and Multicultural and Leadership Development Center (MLD) partnered to host the LatinX Celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event was held on Friday, September 20 at 9 p.m. in Cohen Center Ballroom.

“I think it’s really great that MLD with Programming Board both came together to put this event [on] for Hispanic Heritage Month,” said MLD Coordinator, Marisa Pérez Serrano. “I’m really happy to see that a lot of different people came to this event.”

An authentic Hispanic cuisine buffet was offered in addition to a Mexican dessert bar. Morelia Gourmet Paletas served Mexican inspired ice cream treats for attendees with a sweet tooth.

Southwest Florida’s leading Latin music orchestra, Tropical Sound provided live entertainment throughout the night.

Several students moved to the dance floor after finishing their meals. A live choreographed routine was performed by the on-campus, Latin dance group, FGCU Salseros.

“Dance has the power to intertwine all cultures,” said freshman, Athena Pantazes, a member of FGCU Salseros. “I love getting people up to dance, and it was such a happy event.”

MLD gave out pamphlets with information about Hispanic Heritage Month and its history in the United States. Each table also had a centerpiece containing maracas and slips of paper with various facts about Latin and Hispanic culture.

“This event helps those of Hispanic descent because it shows we appreciate and celebrate their culture,” said Kaydance Owens, PB Director of Late Night. “It was also a great event for those that are not of that culture because they are able to learn something new and understand what makes [it] so unique.”

The event wrapped up around midnight, and 100 students participated in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.