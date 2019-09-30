Select Page

Women’s Soccer ends level at Lipscomb

By | Sep 30, 2019 | , | 0 |

Women’s Soccer ends level at Lipscomb
Photo Provided by FGCU Athletics // Marjorie Boilesen gave the Eagles their lone score as they tied 1-1 with Lipscomb on the road.

By Chase Henry
Staff Writer

The FGCU Women’s Soccer team (6-3-1) tied Lipscomb University, 1-1, Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

FGCU looked dangerous from the start with redshirt junior Megan Young tallying the first shot on goal in the third minute. The shot ultimately ended up going wide of the Lipscomb goalkeeper.

Senior forward Majorie Boilesen also put a shot up against Lipscomb in the eighth minute which was saved by Lipscomb’s keeper.

When the game started to teeter back and forth between both teams, Boilesen was able to convert a goal-scoring opportunity to give FGCU the lead in the 16th minute. This goal, which was assisted by Young, is Boilesen’s fifth goal so far this season.

The next twenty minutes of the half saw both teams having difficulty trying to create opportunities, with one more shot put up by each team.

Lipscomb scored an equalizing goal off of the back of a cross where the ball landed right at the feet of the awaiting Bisons player.

The half ended at 1-1 with only one more shot put up by the Eagles.

FGCU was able to register 11 shots in the second half compared to Lipscomb’s six shots, but none of the shots were able to find the back of the net.

In the two overtime periods, the Eagles teams were outshot by the Bisons 5-2.

This match ends the current road trip women’s soccer has been on, as the team returns home to play Jacksonville, Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Chase Henry

Related Posts

VanLiew reaches 1,000 kills as FGCU Volleyball sweeps Lipscomb

VanLiew reaches 1,000 kills as FGCU Volleyball sweeps Lipscomb

September 30, 2019

Eagles tie 1-1 with UNF in ASUN opener

Eagles tie 1-1 with UNF in ASUN opener

September 29, 2019

Eagles show out at home, sweep North Alabama

Eagles show out at home, sweep North Alabama

September 28, 2019

Women’s Soccer prevails over North Alabama

Women’s Soccer prevails over North Alabama

September 27, 2019

Men’s Soccer falls to FAU on the road

Men’s Soccer falls to FAU on the road

September 26, 2019

Men’s Tennis impresses at Gridiron Classic

Men’s Tennis impresses at Gridiron Classic

September 24, 2019

Women’s Tennis shows promise in Miami Invite

Women’s Tennis shows promise in Miami Invite

September 24, 2019

Popadinova stars as FGCU downs Marshall 2-0

Popadinova stars as FGCU downs Marshall 2-0

September 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

Eagle Radio Music

Recent from Instagram

Our playlist

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement