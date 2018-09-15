Select Page

FGCU hosts International Reception

By | Sep 15, 2018 | | 0 |

FGCU hosts International Reception
Sushmitha Suresh performs classical Indian dance at the event. The event had food, music and presentations about many different countries.

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

FGCU hosted its annual International Reception event on Friday. The main goal of the event was to introduce the new international students to current students and faculty.

“We believe that we have degrees and programs that appeal to students from all over the world,” FGCU President Mike Martin said. “We also know that bringing knowledge from around the world enhances the experiences of students locally.”

President Martin also said that FGCU is committed to internationalization, and that FGCU created a budget to allow students and faculty to travel and create international relationships.

FGCU’s first Nigerian student was welcomed by President Martin at the event. It’s a tradition for the president to welcome the first student from a brand new country to FGCU. And this time it was a student from Nigeria.

It was an evening to celebrate different cultures, including a Celtic dance performance by the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance. The fast-paced songs and movements were impressive, and enthralled the public.

International student Farangiz Nurmukhamedova, from Uzbekistan, gave a very humorous and interesting presentation about her country. Students from both Kosovo and Pakistan also made presentations about their countries.

A traditional Tango dance performance by Pablo and Alicia Repun was another highlight. They were accompanied by FGCU music students along with Associate Professor of Music History Dr. Thomas Cimarusti and his fellow accordion. After the Reception, Pablo and Alicia Repun offered a free Tango lesson.

Another highlight was an Indian classical dance performance by Sushmitha Suresh. It’s definitely not something you see live everyday.

Besides dance and music, there was a buffet with delicious food from every continent.

“I think more American students should come to these events and learn more about different cultures,” FGCU student Rachel O’Dell said.

Rate:

About The Author

Bruno Halpern

Related Posts

DIY dorm decorating

DIY dorm decorating

August 28, 2018

Childish Gambino and Camila Cabello make it big at the VMAs

Childish Gambino and Camila Cabello make it big at the VMAs

August 21, 2018

What’s up, SWFL?

What’s up, SWFL?

August 19, 2018

Fireworks, barbecues and more

Fireworks, barbecues and more

July 4, 2018

Battlefield V sparks controversy for the wrong reasons

Battlefield V sparks controversy for the wrong reasons

May 30, 2018

DIY: Stress Relief

DIY: Stress Relief

April 21, 2018

What’s Poppin’? | Episode 13

What’s Poppin’? | Episode 13

April 18, 2018

DIY: Terrariums

DIY: Terrariums

April 6, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews