FGCU hosts International Reception

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

FGCU hosted its annual International Reception event on Friday. The main goal of the event was to introduce the new international students to current students and faculty.

“We believe that we have degrees and programs that appeal to students from all over the world,” FGCU President Mike Martin said. “We also know that bringing knowledge from around the world enhances the experiences of students locally.”

President Martin also said that FGCU is committed to internationalization, and that FGCU created a budget to allow students and faculty to travel and create international relationships.

FGCU’s first Nigerian student was welcomed by President Martin at the event. It’s a tradition for the president to welcome the first student from a brand new country to FGCU. And this time it was a student from Nigeria.

It was an evening to celebrate different cultures, including a Celtic dance performance by the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance. The fast-paced songs and movements were impressive, and enthralled the public.

International student Farangiz Nurmukhamedova, from Uzbekistan, gave a very humorous and interesting presentation about her country. Students from both Kosovo and Pakistan also made presentations about their countries.

A traditional Tango dance performance by Pablo and Alicia Repun was another highlight. They were accompanied by FGCU music students along with Associate Professor of Music History Dr. Thomas Cimarusti and his fellow accordion. After the Reception, Pablo and Alicia Repun offered a free Tango lesson.

Another highlight was an Indian classical dance performance by Sushmitha Suresh. It’s definitely not something you see live everyday.

Besides dance and music, there was a buffet with delicious food from every continent.

“I think more American students should come to these events and learn more about different cultures,” FGCU student Rachel O’Dell said.