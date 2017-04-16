Advertisement

Select Page

Summer Decor

By | Apr 16, 2017 | | 0 |

Summer decorations can sometimes seem blase and over-used.

This summer, leave behind the expected and use these easy and affordable D.I.Y. room decorations to keep the spirit of summer with you whether youâ€™re at the beach or studying in your dorm.

The first cool piece you can do is a phases of the moon wall hanging.

Start with some white clay and rub it in your hands to get it moldable.

You can buy clay at Walmart, and itâ€™s usually pretty cheap.

Next you can mold in black clay along with the white to give it the look you want for your moons.

Twist the clay and then flatten it out with a rolling pin or another flat surface.

However, be careful where you roll it out, because sometimes the color from the clay wonâ€™t come out of a sticky surface.

Once itâ€™s all flattened out, use a cup to shape out seven moons for your wall hanging.

For each slice, you can use a knife to get exact edges.

Once youâ€™ve got your seven moons, go ahead and use some sort of object to punch a hole in it. Iâ€™d recommend a straw.

Get some string and string the moon pieces together to look like phases of the moon.

Another thing thatâ€™s fun that you can do is a D.I.Y. donut doormat.

Youâ€™ll need a plain tan doormat which you can usually find at Target for about $9.

With a white sharpie, make a half circle line on the back of the mat and then cut the line.

For the next portion, youâ€™ll need spray paint. Of course, make sure that you do this outside, preferably in the grass.

Cut out the design of sprinkle you want on your donut and then layer paint on top.

Once itâ€™s dry, cut out a circle in the idle for the hole of the donut. Then you can set it in front of your door.

The last idea you could do is a doodle pillow. Itâ€™s a pretty simple and easy D.I.Y..

Of course youâ€™ll need a white pillow and the doodle you want on it.

Using a thin tip fabric marker, you can start drawing onto the pillow.

Donâ€™t be discouraged if it doesnâ€™t look good to you, because from far away, itâ€™ll look amazing and youâ€™ll really like seeing it in your space.

With these simple crafting techniques, take your room to the next this summer.

Rate:

About The Author

Deanna Simmons

Related Posts

James Franco and Kalup Linzyâ€™s art exhibit might make you question your sanity, but in a cool way

James Franco and Kalup Linzyâ€™s art exhibit might make you question your sanity, but in a cool way

April 15, 2017

Musicians on a mission: Three Oaks

Musicians on a mission: Three Oaks

April 14, 2017

16th Annual LUNAFEST coming to Naples

16th Annual LUNAFEST coming to Naples

April 13, 2017

â€˜Amerikkkan Bad A$$â€™ is full of laidback beats, heavy-hitting lyrics

â€˜Amerikkkan Bad A$$â€™ is full of laidback beats, heavy-hitting lyrics

April 12, 2017

Revamp your old school supplies

Revamp your old school supplies

April 10, 2017

FGCU student channels pain through art

FGCU student channels pain through art

April 9, 2017

Live music in the Fort Myers area

Live music in the Fort Myers area

April 8, 2017

Naples restaurant provides a unique experience with organic food and clothes

Naples restaurant provides a unique experience with organic food and clothes

April 7, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews