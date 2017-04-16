Summer Decor

Summer decorations can sometimes seem blase and over-used.

This summer, leave behind the expected and use these easy and affordable D.I.Y. room decorations to keep the spirit of summer with you whether youâ€™re at the beach or studying in your dorm.

The first cool piece you can do is a phases of the moon wall hanging.

Start with some white clay and rub it in your hands to get it moldable.

You can buy clay at Walmart, and itâ€™s usually pretty cheap.

Next you can mold in black clay along with the white to give it the look you want for your moons.

Twist the clay and then flatten it out with a rolling pin or another flat surface.

However, be careful where you roll it out, because sometimes the color from the clay wonâ€™t come out of a sticky surface.

Once itâ€™s all flattened out, use a cup to shape out seven moons for your wall hanging.

For each slice, you can use a knife to get exact edges.

Once youâ€™ve got your seven moons, go ahead and use some sort of object to punch a hole in it. Iâ€™d recommend a straw.

Get some string and string the moon pieces together to look like phases of the moon.

Another thing thatâ€™s fun that you can do is a D.I.Y. donut doormat.

Youâ€™ll need a plain tan doormat which you can usually find at Target for about $9.

With a white sharpie, make a half circle line on the back of the mat and then cut the line.

For the next portion, youâ€™ll need spray paint. Of course, make sure that you do this outside, preferably in the grass.

Cut out the design of sprinkle you want on your donut and then layer paint on top.

Once itâ€™s dry, cut out a circle in the idle for the hole of the donut. Then you can set it in front of your door.

The last idea you could do is a doodle pillow. Itâ€™s a pretty simple and easy D.I.Y..

Of course youâ€™ll need a white pillow and the doodle you want on it.

Using a thin tip fabric marker, you can start drawing onto the pillow.

Donâ€™t be discouraged if it doesnâ€™t look good to you, because from far away, itâ€™ll look amazing and youâ€™ll really like seeing it in your space.

With these simple crafting techniques, take your room to the next this summer.