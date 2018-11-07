Advertisement

Florida 2018 constitutional amendments

By | Nov 6, 2018 | | 0 |

The results for Florida’s proposed amendments are in, with 10 of the 12 amendments passing, including banning greyhound racing and offshore drilling.

Below are the results:

Amendment 1 (Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption): N/A

Amendment 2 (Limitations on Property Tax Assessments): PASSED

Amendment 3 (Voter Control of Gambling): PASSED

Amendment 4 (Voting Restoration Amendment): PASSED

Amendment 5 (Supermajority Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees): PASSED

Amendment 6 (Rights of Crime Victims; Judges): N/A

Amendment 7 (First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities): PASSED

Amendment 9 (Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drillings; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces): PASSED

Amendment 10 (State and Local Government Structure and Operation): PASSED

Amendment 11 (Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes): PASSED

Amendment 12 (Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officials): PASSED

Amendment 13 (Ends Greyhound Dog Racing): PASSED

