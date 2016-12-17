Police Beat: Injured bird, late night swimming, and abandoned golf clubs

Broken Vending Machine in Cohen Center

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8:44 a.m., an FGCU bookstore employee called to report an electrical smell coming from a nearby vending machine. UPD officers responded to the call and found the vending machine had overheated. The FGCU Physical Plant was contacted to assist officers in safely unplugging the machine.

Alligator Appears Again

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11:50 a.m., a UPD officer was advised of a troublesome alligator near the Aquatics Center. The officer contacted an FGCU professor, who told the officer this is the same alligator FGCU faculty members have been trying to relocate since mid-November. While the professor believes the alligator to be docile, he reported to the UPD officer that he would attempt to relocate it before graduation ceremonies.

Abandoned Golf Clubs Reunited with Owner

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:28 p.m., a UPD officer noticed a bag of golf clubs lying on the ramp leading to the second floor of Garage B. When officers reviewed camera footage, they noticed a silver car pulling in and out of several garage spots. The owner of this car was seen removing several items from the car after parking, including the golf clubs. UPD officers were able to identify the subject, who reported they had forgotten the items and would come to the UPD office to retrieve them.

Fight in the Panther Room

On Monday, Dec. 11 at 2 a.m., UPD received a report that a physical fight had broken out among five people on the third floor of Panther Hall. Officers responded to the call to find it was only a verbal conflict between members of the Tau Sigma Chapter during a discussion about club affairs. The subjects apologized for any disturbances that had been caused.

Late Night Swimming

On Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m., an officer was requested at the South Village pool to reprimand individuals who were found swimming after hours. UPD arrived on scene to find the individuals were employees of a pool cleaning company. No citations were given.

See You Later, Alligator

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10:11 a.m., UPD officers worked with Professor John Herman to attempt to remove the much reported alligator in the FGCU Aquatics Center.

Injured Bird Found in Garage B

On Friday, Dec. 16 at 1:20 a.m., UPD units discovered a small, injured bird in Garage B of South Village. Officers attempted to contact Crow, a wildlife rehabilitation center, but were unable to reach an employee. Officers brought the bird to the after hours clinic, where the bird will receive specialized veterinary attention.

Damaged Police Car

On Friday, Dec. 16 at 1:31 p.m., an officer returned to their patrol car to find it had been hit in the student health services parking lot. The car received minor damage to the passenger front bumper, and both drivers sustained no injuries.