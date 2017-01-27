Police Beat: Raccoons, marijuana, and smoke in South Village

Loverâ€™s Quarrel

On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2:10 a.m., a complainant notified UPD that there was a shirtless man banging on a car window with a woman inside. The male subject reported to UPD that he and the woman had a verbal argument about who should drive. After finding the female subject in possession of marijuana and issued her a Notice To Appear, UPD advised the couple to drive home separately.

Suspicious Person

On Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:58 p.m., a call came in from an RA in reference to a report of a man running and yelling at cars near South Village. UPD officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the subject.

Four Marijuana Musketeers

On Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., UPD officers were on a routine patrol when they noticed several individuals behind Garage B at the picnic table. Upon approaching the group, four males took off running. Two individuals crossed the barbed wire fence into the adjacent property, while one tried to conceal himself in the woods. The fourth individual injured himself and was lying on the ground. All admitted to smoking marijuana.

Man on the Move

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:28 p.m., an anonymous complainant called to report an old man walking around the area of Alico Arena and Pelican in North Lake Village. The complainant hung up before any further questions could be asked. The area was canvassed but no one was found.

Smoke in South Village

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2:10 a.m., UPD responded to a report that students in South Village buildings were complaining of smelling smoke. Lee Control was contacted and informed UPD that there was a controlled burn on Corkscrew Road.

Raccoon on the Run

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12:06 p.m., there was a report of a raccoon in a tree. The complainant was unsure whether the raccoon was rabid or not. An officer arrived on scene, but was unable to locate the animal.

Vehicle Tampering

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4:58 p.m., a complainant reported to UPD stating he believed the lug nuts on his rim were loosened. UPD plans to review the camera reports to determine the cause.

Tour Bus Tribulations

On Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11:59 a.m., a tour bus ran over a waterline, damaging the plastic protective covering, and inflicting minor damage to a traffic sign.