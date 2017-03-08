Senior Tyler Gibson featured on Business Innovators Radio Network

FGCU senior and communications major Tyler Gibson, a senior FGCU communications major, was recently featured on the Business Innovators Radio Network, a news source that strives to shed light on the work of rising business entrepreneurs.

Gibson was asked to come on the show after he published North Port Athletic Rewind, a magazine Gibson pioneered in 2010 shortly after his high school graduation. After taking a six-year hiatus to further his knowledge in public relations and communications, Gibson has successfully relaunched the magazine he spearheaded seven years ago.

Gibson’s vision for the magazine has changed after his extensive studies at FGCU. The magazine Gibson was publishing in 2010 focused solely on the athletics of North Port High School, Gibson’s alma mater. Now, Gibson has expanded the magazine to encompass the athletics of the entire North Port community, allowing for a more holistic picture of North Port’s athletic population.

North Port Athletic Rewind will feature athletes of all ages and levels, from those beginning their athletic careers in Little League to advanced players on high school varsity teams. The magazine will also feature the YMCA and other organizations that continue to have positive impacts on student athletes in North Port and beyond.

In the publication note of North Port Athletic Rewind’s first new issue, Gibson said he wants to “…unite the [North Port] community through sports and recreation.”

Elaborating further on this idea in his interview, Gibson spoke of North Port’s extensive growth over the last few years. A census performed by U.S. News confirms Gibson’s statements and shows North Port to be one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in America.

This surge in residents has caused a corresponding disconnect among the members of the North Port community, and Gibson hopes his magazine will be able to “bridge the gap” this population growth has created.

Gibson’s mission for North Port Athletic Rewind seeks to not only recognize athletes, but to also foster a sense of community and teamwork that gives residents and players alike a shot at success.