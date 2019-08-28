Select Page

UV gets a taste of the village

Aug 28, 2019

EN Photo by Nina Mendes. The Taste of the Village event.

University Village (UV) locals and the public took part in the first-ever Taste of The Village event on Saturday, Aug. 24 at University Village Shops located on Village Center Drive. The event was a partnership between the FGCU student government and UV Shops.

Set-up began around 3:00 p.m. and winded down towards 6:00 p.m.

The fall semester celebration took place at the heart of UV, outside the variety of food outlets the plaza has to offer. Tents from each shop were popped up alongside the walkway to attract guests.

For attendees to purchase food or drinks, they exchanged their cash for tickets. 

Restaurants like Tacos & Tequila and quick stops like The Shaved Ice Bar participated by discounting  prices and handing out samples.

“I attended the Taste of The Village event because it was conveniently located,” said FGCU sophomore Cassandra Dayton.  “My roommates and I really enjoyed the free samples and discounted prices at Frutta Bowl since we go there often.”

In total, sixteen out of the seventeen shops in UV participated in the event.

Marlin’s Brewhouse/CaliBurger was the only establishment that did not take part in the Taste of The Village event. This will be Marlin’s Brewhouse’ second location, and it is set to open by the end of the year. 

Bud Light also had a tent outside Tacos & Tequila serving alcoholic beverages for purchase to attendees over 21. 

The student government posted snapshots of students at the event on their social media pages throughout the afternoon.

With the success of the first-ever Taste of the Village celebration, the event showcased of what University Village Shops has to offer. 

