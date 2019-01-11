Select Page

WEEKEND PLAN – What do in SWFL

The first weekend of the Spring semester brings art, music, and performances to all tastes.

FRIDAY, 11

“Fences”: The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a working-class father trying to raise his family in the 1950s depicts the African-American experience and race relations in the 20th Century.

When: Jan. 11-30.

How much: $49-$55.

Where: Florida Repertory Theatre, 2267 Bay St., Downtown Fort Myers.

Contact: 239-332-4488 or floridarep.org

“Magnetism” exhibit: Art show featuring the anthropomorphic paintings of Ken Hoffman and the abstracts of Alexander Martin.

When: Jan. 11 to Feb. 2.

How much: Free admission with suggested $5 donation.

Where: Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers

Contact: 239-939-2787 or artinlee.org

SATURDAY, 12

Cape Coral Arts & Music Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Bands perform 3-5 p.m.

How much: Free.

Where: Cape Coral Parkway between Del Prado Boulevard and Southwest 10th Place, and during the night at local venues: Backstreets, Cork Soakers, Big Blue Brewing, The Dek, Tiki Hut Bar & Grill and more to be announced.

Contact: CapeCoralFestival.com

Air Supply: The iconic soft-rock band returns with lots of love songs, such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.”

When: 7 p.m.

How much: $85.

Where: Seminole Casino Hotel, Immokalee.

Contact: 800-218-0007 or seminoleimmokaleecasino.com

SUNDAY, 13

Sarah Chang and Mozart’s “Requiem”: World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang joins Gulf Coast Symphony on Brahms’ “Concerto No. 1 in D Major.” Then the orchestra, the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers and several guest soloists perform Mozart’s mysterious, emotional “Requiem.”

When: 7 p.m.

How much: $29-$85.

Where: Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers.

Contact: 239-481-4849 or bbmannpah.com

