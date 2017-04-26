Discrimination in recruiting and selective processes

Have you ever felt that you had everything a job or internship required, but still were not selected? And you don’t know why?

After all, what happens behind the curtains of these recruiting and selective processes? Well, there are many reasons for not being accepted.

In general, most human resources professionals sustain that you were not t for the job, or that there was a better applicant or even that the company decided to go in another direction and you were not fit for it.

Then, you go through a self-re ection process as you wonder what you could have done better, how you could have presented yourself better or how you can be better next time to be selected. However, if things don’t go as planned, you may end up not being picked again, and you might wonder if there’s something wrong with you, because there must be a reason you’re not selected.

To make matters worse, most companies don’t give any useful feedback to help applicants know what to improve. It is hard to gure out what happened.

In fact, one of the reasons many people are actually rejected is discrimination.