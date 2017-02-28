Advertisement

‘Every student on that campus deserves respect, protection and representation’

By | Feb 28, 2017 | | 1 |

I want to express my upmost admiration for the work that the current Student Senate is doing. Making FGCU a sanctuary campus sends a strong message to this country that education has no party lines. Education has no political identity. It is something that every student should earn without fear of political consequences.

Every brave act will draw resistance and criticism. Do not allow pressure and judgment to change how well you are representing the student body. Every student on that campus deserves respect, protection and representation. I admire your willingness to provide that.

When I was Student Body President, I supported controversial legislation at the State Capitol that would allow undocumented students to pay in-state tuition instead of out-of-state. That was our way of stating that regardless of status, an education for those students benefits the entire nation. We never allowed resistance and opposition to stop us from supporting that bill in Tallahassee.

Providing an inclusive and safe place is never a wrong thing to do. It is what America is all about. It is what FGCU is all about. I wish you all the best. I am proud to be an Eagle.

Juan Cubillo

FGCU Alumni

Former Student Body President

 

1 Comment

  1. Charley on February 28, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Snowflakes need a safe space..I guess criminals do too.

