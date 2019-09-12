Select Page

Not All Pets Belong on Campus

By | Sep 12, 2019 | | 0 |

Not All Pets Belong on Campus

 

By Samantha Roesler

Opinion Editor

Frequently, I hear students wishing that their pets would be allowed at their dorms on FGCU’s campus. It is proven that pets help with stress, anxiety and loneliness- emotions that students feel when away from family. However, FGCU prohibits pets on campus unless they are a registered emotional support animal or a service animal that assists students with both mental and physical disabilities. I think this is for a good reason.

According to CNBC, about 4 percent of colleges allow all cats and dogs on campus. Personally, I don’t believe that allowing all pets on campus would be a good idea. Students tend to overlook the potential expensive of having a cat or dog, and it would make living in campus housing much messier.

When responsible for a pet, the overall cost of essentials such as vaccines, food, and toys can cost a lot more than you expect. According to the ASPCA, the annual cost of a cat is just over $800 a year and almost $900 a year for a medium-sized dog. You also need to make sure you have sufficient funds if your pet gets sick unexpectedly- visits to animal hospitals aren’t cheap! If FGCU allowed all pets on campus, students may go out and buy pets that they may not be able to afford, and the pet could end up back in the shelter.

Campus housing will become much more messy and dirty if student had their pets with them. Are you willing to constantly vacuum up your dog’s hair off the couch or scoop your cat’s litter box every day? If you struggle to do your own dishes and laundry more than once a week, you probably won’t be very happy about having to clean up your pet’s mess daily. Your roommates won’t be very happy with you either if your pet keeps making messes inside the dorm.

So how do you combat this emotional toll of missing your pet at home? I recommend you find some time during your week to go volunteer at one of the local animal shelters. I have met students that volunteer at Gulf Coast Humane Society, and I personally volunteer at the Animal Refuge Center.

“Volunteering in shelters with animals that are in need of love and socialization is simply heartwarming,” FGCU alum Tyler Cooper said. “When I was in college, going to the Animal Refuge Center helped me get my mind off the stress of all my assignments. I think volunteering with animals would especially help students who are missing their pets back home, and of course the animals are happy to receive that attention too.”

`If FGCU decided to allow all pets on campus, students may make the mistake of buying a cat or dog they can’t afford and care for properly. Not only that, but living on campus would become messier. By keeping your furry friend at home, you are doing both you and your pet a favor.

Rate:

About The Author

Samantha Roesler

Related Posts

The best places to eat and drink at University Village

The best places to eat and drink at University Village

August 21, 2019

What now, Netflix?

What now, Netflix?

August 20, 2019

Tips for the Freshman Commuter

Tips for the Freshman Commuter

July 22, 2019

Transgender people should be able to serve in the military

Transgender people should be able to serve in the military

May 4, 2019

Forced vaccinations are not unethical

Forced vaccinations are not unethical

May 4, 2019

Why You Shouldn’t Have Gone To Cuba For Spring Break

Why You Shouldn’t Have Gone To Cuba For Spring Break

April 11, 2019

The Privilege that Perpetuated the College Admissions Scam

The Privilege that Perpetuated the College Admissions Scam

April 11, 2019

Fetal heartbeat bill is unconstitutional

Fetal heartbeat bill is unconstitutional

April 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

Eagle Radio Music

Recent from Instagram

Our playlist

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement